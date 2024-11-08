University of Sheffield invites applications for its MSc Advanced Aerospace Technologies course

The University of Sheffield, UK invites applications from interested candidates for its MSc Advanced Aerospace Technologies course starting in September 2025. The course is a one-year program that aims to provide candidates with an opportunity to gain practical experience by working alongside professionals through a 12-week industrial training programme.

About the course:

Alongside traditional aeronautical subjects such as materials, structures, aerodynamics and propulsion, students will study concepts of systems integration and flight control, essential to the production of more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft and aerospace systems.

Students will get to choose the direction their studies take by specialising further in aeromechanics or avionics, mentioned the press release.

Course Duration: 1 year full-time

Eligibility Criteria:

Subject requirements - Candidates with degrees in Aerospace Engineering and Aeronautical Engineering are encouraged to apply. Degrees in Mechanical Engineering with a strong aerospace component may also be considered.

Applicants whose qualifications don’t meet the published entry criteria may still be accepted if they have relevant experience, mentioned the university.

IELTS 7 (with 6.5 in each component) or University equivalent.

Fee Details:

Overseas (2025 annual fee): £31,190

Scholarship Details:

75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships will be offered by the university in 2025.

Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025.

The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria, informed the university.

Last date:

The deadline for scholarship applications is 1 pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

