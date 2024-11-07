Study Abroad | 4 effective ways to expand your network while pursuing higher education

Students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad face numerous challenges during their educational journey. From finding accommodation and adjusting to the new environment to seeking opportunities, there are many hurdles. Universities conduct various workshops for students such as resume workshops, mock interviews, and seminars. (Unsplash)

Apart from these challenges, students also face the difficulty of managing their finances and coming to terms with leaving their families behind. At such a time, students understand the importance of networking and how expanding their own network can help them immensely.

Importance of Networking:

Networking can help students expand their reach to find opportunities that could be beneficial in climbing the career ladder. With the help of connections, students can get a broader view of the trends in the job market, advice from experienced people, and leads for insider job opportunities that could help them make their careers.

Here are some ways that students could utilise in expanding their network while studying abroad:

Power of Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool that students can utilise and reap its benefits. Networking with people through social media can help in tapping into various opportunities that will help students positively.

“ While pursuing higher education you can expand your network online by joining virtual groups and communities. To make sure that you meet like-minded people, and that these groups are purpose-driven, always join groups verified and authenticated by social media organisations,” says Soumya Krishnamurthy, Content Marketing Associate at a leading Irish Tech company.

Exploring Career Fairs and Workshops

Universities conduct various workshops for students such as resume workshops, mock interviews, and seminars. Attending such workshops can help students meet and greet people, establish a connection and engage in insightful conversations. Such workshops help students understand a broader view of the opportunities and prepare them for it.

“ It is a great way to explore the different firms available in our field of study and we can understand how it can be aligned with our interests. Building a connection in such workshops has benefitted me much,” says Mary Parimala Dass, a student who has graduated from Monash University, Australia.

Joining Student Organisations

It could be a good option for students to actively participate in various student clubs, organisations, and societies in the university and otherwise. Active participation in such organisations will lead to engagement between different people in various social gatherings. Here you can meet professionals and peers in your field of study which will help in expanding your network.

“ As someone who just moved abroad without connections, student organising groups are extremely important. When I chose to do my masters I wanted more financial freedom and it’s not possible without certain networking that the university you are studying provides. Student groups allow international students to connect with other students, lectures, and professionals in their respective fields. This may help with getting jobs, internships or referrals. Also, student organising groups offer leadership roles allowing students to build skills that will help them in the future. Apart from these reasons, I think student groups usually involve people from diverse backgrounds, helping international students understand and adapt to cultural differences,” says Aishani Saha, a recent graduate from Goldsmiths University of London.

Volunteering

Volunteering for various events that are industry-related and otherwise, brings individuals together where students can get to know them and get more information that will be beneficial to expand your network. Students can also meet industry experts in such events and engage with them to establish a connection.

“ Volunteering work is a good opportunity for international students to build a network. It often involves working alongside professionals and community members. Some volunteer roles also include students being in contact with industry leaders either through direct participation in events or by networking with those who support the organisation. These connections can open doors to job opportunities and recommendations,” says Arpita Shah, a recent graduate from Goldsmiths University of London.

