QS World University Rankings - Asia 2025: IIT Delhi top Indian institute on list, 6 from country in top 100

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the World University Ranking: Asia 2025 on the official website. A total of 22 universities from India are featured in the Asia region of the World University Rankings by QS. Under the Southern Asian category which includes universities from India and Pakistan, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has secured the top spot.(Agency File Photo)

From the Asia region, a total of 984 universities have found their place in the list of which 22 are from India. 6 universities from the country have secured positions in the top 100 universities in Asia.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) clinched the top spot in India with the 44th position, followed by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) at the 48th position and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) at the 56th position, are the top 3 universities from the country to be featured in the list.

The following are the 6 Indian universities in the top 100 of QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) - Rank 44

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) - Rank 48

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) - Rank 56

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) - Rank 60

Indian Institute of Science - Rank 62

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) - Rank 67

Under the Southern Asian category which includes universities from India and Pakistan, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has secured the top spot among the 308 universities. 7 Indian universities are featured in the top 10 universities in the South Asian category.

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad shares the 6th position in the South Asian category with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK).

The rankings are based on the scores obtained by the universities on the following parameters: International Faculty, Staff with PhD, Faculty Student Ratio, Inbound Exchange, Academic Reputation, Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty, International Research Network, International Students, Outbound Exchange and Employer Reputation.

