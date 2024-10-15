Where should you study MBA in the US? Evaluating the top colleges as per QS ranking

Embarking upon a study abroad journey needs to be well researched to finally narrow it down to that one college that holds out the best for future prospects. As per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, the overall ranking for Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School are 100, 99.8 and 99.4 respectively.

Various factors come into play to make the tough choice of selecting the best among a handful of options. Students need to look at the fees, prospects of getting a job, subject, reviews from students who are/have studied at the university, etc before making the final choice.

Business schools are one of the top choices for students who prefer to move into the finance line of career and the options are plenty to choose the best university and make it a worthwhile investment.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 lists out the best business schools to be enrolled at for the students' ease of selection. In the United States, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School have grabbed the top 3 positions respectively.

Let's understand how the ranking would help students make an informed decision.

As per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, the overall scores for Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School are 100, 99.8 and 99.4 respectively.

The overall ranking is dependent on various other factors like thought leadership, return on investment, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, employability and diversity. Here are the scores the top three business schools have secured in the above mentioned categories:

Categories Stanford Graduate School of Business Penn (Wharton) Harvard Business School Thought Leadership 95.2 95.9 96.5 Return on Investment 90.9 95 90.4 Entrepreneurship and Alumni outcomes 100 83.9 96.9 Employability 97.6 98.6 96.4 Diversity 68.9 78.3 72.9 Total 100 99.8 99.4

Tuition Fee and Scholarship:

As per the official website of Stanford GSB, the tuition fee per year is $82,455. Various types of financial aid depending on the needs of the candidates are available for students. “All MBA students who have demonstrated need, regardless of citizenship, are eligible for financial aid. Fellowships are gifts from our community, and they do not have to be repaid. The average Stanford GSB fellowship for the class of 2024 was approximately $47,000 per year or $94,000 in total awards,” mentioned the official Stanford GSB website.

For Penn (Wharton), $84,830 is the tuition fee for the first year and $83,830 is the tuition fee for the second year. Fellowship programs like the Wharton Fellowship Program, Chapman Taylor Family MBA fellowship, Emerging Economy Fellowships, etc are available for deserving candidates to utilise.

As per the official website of Harvard Business School, $76,410 is the tuition fee for the 2024-25 academic year. Students have the opportunity to avail need-based scholarships, complementary fellowships, outside scholarships, and student loans.

