Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Where should you study MBA in the US? Evaluating the top colleges as per QS ranking

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 15, 2024 04:55 PM IST

In the United States, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School have grabbed the top 3 positions respectively.

Embarking upon a study abroad journey needs to be well researched to finally narrow it down to that one college that holds out the best for future prospects.

As per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, the overall ranking for Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School are 100, 99.8 and 99.4 respectively.
As per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, the overall ranking for Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School are 100, 99.8 and 99.4 respectively.

Various factors come into play to make the tough choice of selecting the best among a handful of options. Students need to look at the fees, prospects of getting a job, subject, reviews from students who are/have studied at the university, etc before making the final choice.

Business schools are one of the top choices for students who prefer to move into the finance line of career and the options are plenty to choose the best university and make it a worthwhile investment.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 lists out the best business schools to be enrolled at for the students' ease of selection. In the United States, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School have grabbed the top 3 positions respectively.

Also Read: Planning to study in UK? Check these three core scholarship options that all aspirants must know!

Let's understand how the ranking would help students make an informed decision.

As per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, the overall scores for Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School are 100, 99.8 and 99.4 respectively.

The overall ranking is dependent on various other factors like thought leadership, return on investment, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, employability and diversity. Here are the scores the top three business schools have secured in the above mentioned categories:

CategoriesStanford Graduate School of BusinessPenn (Wharton)Harvard Business School
Thought Leadership95.295.996.5
Return on Investment90.99590.4
Entrepreneurship and Alumni outcomes10083.996.9
Employability97.698.696.4
Diversity68.978.372.9
Total10099.899.4

Tuition Fee and Scholarship:

As per the official website of Stanford GSB, the tuition fee per year is $82,455. Various types of financial aid depending on the needs of the candidates are available for students. “All MBA students who have demonstrated need, regardless of citizenship, are eligible for financial aid. Fellowships are gifts from our community, and they do not have to be repaid. The average Stanford GSB fellowship for the class of 2024 was approximately $47,000 per year or $94,000 in total awards,” mentioned the official Stanford GSB website.

For Penn (Wharton), $84,830 is the tuition fee for the first year and $83,830 is the tuition fee for the second year. Fellowship programs like the Wharton Fellowship Program, Chapman Taylor Family MBA fellowship, Emerging Economy Fellowships, etc are available for deserving candidates to utilise.

As per the official website of Harvard Business School, $76,410 is the tuition fee for the 2024-25 academic year. Students have the opportunity to avail need-based scholarships, complementary fellowships, outside scholarships, and student loans.

For more information, regarding the scholarships, visit the official website.

Also Read: Canada Immigration woes: Changes introduced to cap temporary resident arrivals

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On