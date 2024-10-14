Planning to study in UK? Check these three core scholarship options that all aspirants must know!

There is no denying that the United Kingdom is home to some of the top educational institutions. From the University of Oxford to the London School of Economics – you name it! Naturally, students across the globe dream of studying in the UK to pursue a course of their choice and build successful careers. United Kingdom offers three main scholarships to international students who seek to study in the country and build successful careers. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

While it is understandable that the cost factor does play a major part in the academic journey for students who want to achieve their goals, financial aid in the form of scholarships and other modes of funding offered in the UK makes it easier for those seeking to study in the country.

Simply put, there are three main scholarships offered by the UK government to international students. These include the following:

GREAT Scholarships Chevening Scholarships Commonwealth Scholarships

Also read: Canada Immigration woes: Changes introduced to cap temporary resident arrivals

GREAT Scholarships:

The GREAT Scholarships offer students the chance to have £10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses. This scholarship is available for students from as many as 15 countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Aspirants can get a comprehensive list of universities that provide scholarships to students from a specific nation, details of which courses are covered by these scholarships, and how to apply by clicking on their native country.

As per the official website, 210 scholarships have been offered by 71 universities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in the 2024-25 academic year.

To learn more about GREAT Scholarships, click on this direct link.

Also read: IGNOU Best Innovation Award 2024: Here’s how the recognition aims to benefit young innovators, application form here

Chevening Scholarships

Chevening Scholarships are offered to students with “demonstrable leadership potential and strong academic backgrounds”. It provides complete financial support to study any eligible master’s degree at any UK university.

The Chevening scholarship is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and partner organisations. Candidates applying for the scholarship are selected after they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. Their applications are assessed by an independent reading committee, which will create a longlist of applicants.

The applicants will be invited to submit references and attend an interview with the British embassy or high commission in their native country who will score the interview against the global Chevening criteria.

Notably, the application window for 2025-26 Chevening Scholarships is already open and will close on November 5, 2024, at 11.59 UTC/GMT (midday UK time).

To learn more about Chevening Scholarships, click on this direct link.

Commonwealth Scholarships:

Commonwealth Scholarships are given to outstanding students hailing from commonwealth countries who have the potential to make a positive impact on the global stage. As stated on the official website, the Commonwealth Scholarships are managed by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK.

The scholarship is designed for students who cannot afford to study in the UK. It helps in funding postgraduate studies in a range of study formats.

Also read: Delhi government releases ₹100 crore for 12 DU colleges funded by it

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of a Commonwealth country, should have an undergraduate honours degree of at least upper second class (2:1), and be unable to afford to study in the UK without a scholarship.

The details of the eligibility conditions are available on the official website. Click on this direct link to learn more.