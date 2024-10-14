Delhi government releases 100 crore for 12 DU colleges funded by it

The Delhi government has released around ₹100 crore for 12 DU colleges funded by it, the party said on Sunday. Delhi govt releases ₹ 100 crore for 12 DU colleges funded by it

The AAP government has made a budgetary provision of approximately ₹400 crore for the colleges for the financial year 2024-25, it said, adding that the latest fund is for the third quarter.

In a statement, the party said since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the budget allocated to these colleges has increased more than threefold, showcasing the government's commitment to education.

Chief Minister Atishi said, “Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, education has always been the top priority for the AAP government. Since the formation of Kejriwal's government in Delhi, the largest share of the budget has been dedicated to education every year."

The Delhi government has focused on higher education by opening three new universities and expanding the existing ones. The 12 fully funded Delhi University colleges play a crucial role in higher education in Delhi, she asserted.

In the year 2014-15, these colleges were allocated ₹132 crore, which has now increased to approximately ₹400 crore in the current financial year, the statement said.

With a focus on the welfare of teachers, and ensuring their medical and pension benefits that were stalled due to financial mismanagement, the Delhi government is releasing ₹100 crore in the third quarter for these 12 Delhi University colleges, it added.