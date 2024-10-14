No new college established by Kejriwal govt in last ten years, says Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva

Launching a scathing attack against Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated that, like many of the education institutions and universities under the Delhi government, 12 colleges affiliated with Delhi University have reached a state of near collapse. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that the 12 colleges under DU need around ₹ 1,200 crore annually to maintain operations effectively, but the government only provides ₹ 400 crore in instalments. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

"Aam Aadmi Party government, which claims to have presented a profit budget and a world-class education model, needs to answer why it has failed to release timely funds for 12 colleges over the last decade," said Sachdeva.

Also read: SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application deadline today for 1497 vacancies

"In the last ten years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not established a single new college. The 12 existing colleges inherited from previous administrations have been neglected to the point of ruin, with both administrative and academic standards deteriorating significantly," he added.

Sachdeva highlighted that, over the past decade, teachers and staff in these 12 government colleges have rarely received their salaries on time or in full.

Also read: SSC GD 2025: Last date to apply today for Constable vacancies, submit forms at ssc.gov.in

According to Sachdeva, these 12 colleges need around ₹1,200 crore annually to maintain operations effectively, but the government only provides ₹400 crore in instalments. This approach merely creates a facade of fulfilling its responsibilities.

Also read: Rajasthan SI recruitment paper leak: Family members of selected candidates oppose cancellation of exams

Delhi BJP President also criticized the government, saying that whether it is Manish Sisodia or Atishi Marlena, they have always released the budgeted funds for these colleges in instalments. Each instalment is accompanied by a press conference as if it were an extra grant.