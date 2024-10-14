SSC GD 2025: Last date to apply today for Constable vacancies, submit forms at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination today, October 14. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their forms on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. SSC GD 2025: Online registrations for the Constable GD recruitment examination will end today, October 14 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is being held for 39,481 vacancies.

Through a recent notification, the commission asked candidates not to wait till the last date and submit forms at the earliest.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 that they should submit their Online Application Form much before the closing date i.e., 14.10.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of rush on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” SSC said.

SSC GD 2025: Vacancy details

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

Candidates need to pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination on or before January 1, 2025 to be eligible to apply for Constable GD 2025. On this cut-off date, they should be at least 18 years and not more than 23 years old.

To select candidates, the commission will hold a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The computer-based test will be for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration will be 60 minutes.

The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

SSC GD application fee is ₹100. There is no application fee for women, SC, ST candidates and ex-servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation.