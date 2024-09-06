SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration begins for 39481 posts at ssc.gov.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission started the registration process for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 on September 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025 can find the direct link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration begins for 39481 posts, link here

The registration process will end on October 14, 2024. The last date for making online fee payments is October 15, 2024. The correction window will open on November 5 and will end on November 7, 2024. The computer-based examination will likely be conducted in January-February 2025.

Vacancy Details

BSF: 15654 posts

CISF: 7145 posts

CRPF: 11541 posts

SSB: 819 posts

ITBP: 3017 posts

AR: 1248 posts

SSF: 35 posts

NCB: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the examination, the candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University on or before the cut-off date, 01-01-2025. The candidate's age must be 18-23 years as of 01-01-2025 (i.e., candidates born not before 02-01-2002 and not later than 01-01-2007).

All vacant posts of Punjabi teachers in govt schools to be filled, says Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a computer-based examination. The Computer-Based Examination will consist of one Objective-Type Paper containing 80 questions, each worth 2 marks. The test duration is 60 minutes.

The Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri, (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia, (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master card, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.