ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 545 driver posts from tomorrow at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo Tibetan Boarder Police Force (ITBP) has issued a recruitment notification for filling vacancies for the post of Constable (Driver). Eligible candidates can apply for it from tomorrow, October 8, on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 6. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 545 driver posts begins tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill 545 vacancies and only male candidates are eligible to apply. The number of vacancies is tentative and may be changed later, ITBP said.

Also read: Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) posts at assamrifles.gov.in

Candidates should be at least 21 years old and not more than 27 years old on November 6. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

The minimum educational qualification requirement is Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board or institution. In addition to the minimum educational qualification, they need to have a valid heavy-duty driving license.

Also read: HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

In addition to these, candidates must meet physical standards and medical standards which are mentioned in the notification.

The application fee is ₹100 for general, OBC and EWS category candidates. There is no application fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and ex-servicemen category candidates.

The recruitment process will be completed in two phases. The first phase consists of a physical efficiency test (PET) and a physical standard test (PST). The detailed information for this phase is given in the information bulletin.

Those who clear the first phase can appear for the written test in the second phase.

Also read: UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be announced by October end: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The written test will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. The mode of the test (computer-based or OMR) will be decided by the ITBP.

The duration of the written examination will be 2 hours.

There will be four sections in the question paper --

General knowledge (bilingual questions): 10 questions, 10 marks

General English or general Hindi: 20 questions, 20 marks

Mathematics (bilingual): 10 questions, 10 marks

Trade (Motor Transport) related theory (bilingual): 60 questions, 60 marks.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the ITBP.