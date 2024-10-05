UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be announced by October end: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that the UP Police Constable Result 2024 will be announced by the end of October. The state CM has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to prepare the UPPBPB Constable results and announce them by the end of this month. UP Police Constable Result 2024 live updates UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be announced by October end: UP CM

The official twitter handle of Yogi Adityanath personal website & office has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Prepare to release the result of Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, the purity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs: Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj.”

The UPPBPB Constable written examination was held in two phases: the first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The test took place at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state. To curb malpractices, the board arranged biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates.

This time, around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the state. Of the total number of candidates, 28.91 lakh appeared in the first phase, and 19.26 lakh appeared in the second phase. According to a board official, 31.38 per cent of candidates skipped the test during the first phase of the examination.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024 declared

The provisional answer key was released separately for each exam day. The objection window was closed on September 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.