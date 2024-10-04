UP Police Constable Result 2024 live: UPPBPB scorecard, final answer key awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will likely declare the UP Police Constable Result 2024 soon. When declared, the written exam results can be checked by all candidates who appeared for the exam on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The Board will also release the final answer key along with the results on the official website....Read More

The Board has not yet announced the date and time of the release of UPPBPB Constable results.

The examination was held in two phases: the first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the state. Of the total number of candidates, 28.91 lakh appeared in the first phase, and 19.26 lakh appeared in the second phase.

The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately, and the objection window was opened separately. The last date to raise objections for the last exam date was September 19, 2024.

The board will review the feedback submitted by candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result. Follow this live blog for updates on UP Police Constable result.