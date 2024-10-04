Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024 declared, check results at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police has declared the Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024. Candidates who have taken the proficiency test can check their results on the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rajasthan Police' Recruitment Board official, while talking to HT Digital, said that results are being released for some districts like Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, and Chittorgarh (partially).

The PET/PST examination was held from December 28 to December 30, 2023. The written examination was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024, and the proficiency test was held from September 23 to September 25, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the proficiency test can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Click on the district and the result page will be displayed.

Check the result and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The proficiency test was conducted for 30 marks. All candidates belonging to the General, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category must obtain 30 percent marks to pass the proficiency test. The marks obtained in the proficiency test are included in the final selection. Candidates who do not score the prescribed marks in the proficiency test will be considered ineligible and will not be included in the recruitment advance selection process.

This recruitment drive will fill 3578 Constable posts in the organization. The registration process started on August 7, 2023, and ended on August 27, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Police.