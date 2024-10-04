The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 on October 4, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the online preliminary examination for Clerk posts can check the scorecard on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to download here

The IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard is available on the official website from October 4 to October 12, 2024. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the scorecard.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

Check the scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam result was announced on October 1, 2024. The result will be available on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

Those candidates who have passed the IBPS Clerk prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination is expected to be conducted on October 13, 2024.

The call letter for the prelim examination was not collected at the time of the examination. All the shortlisted candidates will have to bring the duly authenticated/ stamped preliminary exam call letter along with the main exam call letter and other requisite documents as per the information available on the Information handout.

IBPS Clerk 2024 will fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.