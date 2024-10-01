The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on October 1, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIV) prelims examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The result will be available on the official website from October 1 to October 7, 2024. All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination was held on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The online prelims exam consisted of 100-mark objection tests. This test was one hour long and consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk mains exam will be held on October 13, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

IBPS Clerk 2024 will fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.