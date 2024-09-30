Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment list 2024 released at ibps.in, check via direct links here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 30, 2024 09:22 PM IST

IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment 2024 under reserved list has been released at ibps.in. Candidates can check via the direct link below.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released the provisional allotment under reserved list for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk, and Specialist Officer (SO) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment drive can download the allotment list from the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment list 2024 has been released at ibps.in.
IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment list 2024 has been released at ibps.in.

Direct to check IBPS PO Allotment under reserved list

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk allotment under reserved list

Direct link to check IBPS SO allotment under reserved list

With the declaration of the IBPS provisional allotments lists, candidates many now likely receive further instructions with regard to document verification, joining formalities and other details.

Also read: RRB RPF 2024 application status for SI posts released, direct link to check at rrbapply.gov.in

IBPS PO, Clerk and SO provisional allotment list: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • On the home page, click on the links for allotment list of CRP PO, Clerk, or SPL (SO) as required.
    Enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Also read: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecards released at ibps.in, direct link here

Meanwhile, the IBPS also released RRB Prelims Result 2024 for Office Assistant post on Monday, September 30. Candidates who took the preliminary written examination can download their scorecards from ibps.in.

The scorecards will be displayed on the official website from September 30 to October 5, 2024. The qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for the main exam, scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2024.

Also read: Google internship 2025: Here’s all you need to know about software engineering winter intern, 2025, how to apply & more

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On