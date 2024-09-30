IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment list 2024 released at ibps.in, check via direct links here
IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officer provisional allotment 2024 under reserved list has been released at ibps.in. Candidates can check via the direct link below.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released the provisional allotment under reserved list for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO), Clerk, and Specialist Officer (SO) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment drive can download the allotment list from the official website at ibps.in.
Direct to check IBPS PO Allotment under reserved list
Direct link to check IBPS Clerk allotment under reserved list
Direct link to check IBPS SO allotment under reserved list
With the declaration of the IBPS provisional allotments lists, candidates many now likely receive further instructions with regard to document verification, joining formalities and other details.
IBPS PO, Clerk and SO provisional allotment list: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- On the home page, click on the links for allotment list of CRP PO, Clerk, or SPL (SO) as required.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
Meanwhile, the IBPS also released RRB Prelims Result 2024 for Office Assistant post on Monday, September 30. Candidates who took the preliminary written examination can download their scorecards from ibps.in.
The scorecards will be displayed on the official website from September 30 to October 5, 2024. The qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for the main exam, scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2024.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
