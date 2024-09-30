Google internship 2025: Here’s all you need to know about software engineering winter intern, 2025, how to apply & more

Are you looking for internship programmes in software engineering at Google? You may have just got the right opportunity as Google is inviting applications for its software engineering winter internship, 2025, which starts in January next year. Google is inviting applications for its Software Engineering Winter Internship, 2025 programme. Check details on application process, job details and qualifications here. (Photo credits: Unsplash)

As stated by Google in its official website, the internship programme is especially designed for those students who are pursuing the final year in a Bachelor's, Master's, or a Dual degree program in Computer Science or a related field and will graduate in 2025. The programme spans 22 to 24 weeks in duration.

In this article, we will look at the application process, the qualifications required, and about the internship programme.

The software engineering winter internship, 2025: What you will do

Candidates selected for the software engineering winter internship, 2025 programme, will work on Google’s core products and services and those who support critical functions of the firm’s engineering operations.

The intern will develop solutions for challenging technical problems – from finding new and innovative ways to advance search quality, building computing platforms and networking technologies, to automating the indexing of videos and more.

The intern will also research, conceive, and develop software applications to improve Google's product offerings. He/she will also collaborate on scalability issues involving access to massive amounts of data and information.

The application process:

Prospective candidates who wish to apply for the software engineering winter internship, 2025 programme at Google offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad must keep the following points in mind while applying:

Candidates will need an updated CV or resume and a current unofficial or official transcript in English.

Click on the 'Apply' button available on the official website of Google Careers and submit the information asked preferably in a PDF format.

In the 'Resume' section, candidates must attach an updated CV or resume. They must ensure any proficiency in coding languages is listed on their resume.

In the 'Higher education' section, candidates must fill out the necessary fields and select 'Now attending' under 'Degree status'.

Upload a current or recent unofficial or official transcript in English.

Eligibility (Qualifications):

Candidates must be enrolled in an Associate, Bachelor's, or Master's degree program and/or post-secondary or training experience with a focus on subjects in software development or other technical related field while applying.

Candidates should have experience in software development.

They should also possess coding experience in one or more of C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, or similar.

Qualification preferred:

Candidates who meet the criteria mentioned below will likely be given a preference for the internship:

Candidates who have experience working with web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, or security software development.

Have experience in data structures or algorithms gathered from inside or outside of school or work (including open-source hobby coding).

Are available to work full time for a minimum of 6 months outside of university term time.

Can communicate in English fluently to participate in complex technical discussions.

For more related information, applicants are advised to refer to the programme details here.