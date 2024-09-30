TS DSC Result 2024 released at tgdsc.aptonline.in, download rank list via direct link here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the results of direct recruitment examination for teacher posts. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in. TS DSC Results 2024 live updates TS DSC Result 2024 have been released at tgdsc.aptonline.in. Direct link to check is given here. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Notably, to check the results, candidates will have to enter details such as their admit card number and date of birth.

The TS DSC examination results were officially announced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The examination was conducted in two shifts from July 18 to August 5, 2024, for various teacher posts including School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teacher, Language Pandits, Physical Education Teacher and Special Education Teachers.

Following the conduct of the examination the TS DSC provisional answer key was released in August allowing candidates to raise objections, if any, till a stipulated time.

The final answer keys were prepared after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates and released in September.

The TS DSC 2024 edit window link was also opened wherein candidates who wished make corrections in their personal details could do it through the official website.

It may be mentioned here that the ongoing teacher recruitment drive in Telangana is aimed at filling 11,062 teacher posts. The recruitment will be purely based on a merit cum roster system as per the existing provisions being adopted by the Government of Telangana.

TS DSC 2024 results: Here’s how to check

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click on the general rank list link available.

Enter your login details and submit.

Download the result/rank list and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS DSC.