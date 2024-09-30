IAF AFCAT 2 results 2024 announced, how to check marks at afcat.cdac.in

The results of the Air Force Common Entrance Test (AFCAT 02/2024) have been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test of the Indian Air Force (IAF) can check their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. To check individual results, email address and password will be required. AFCAT 2024 result declared (afcat.cdac.in, screenshot)

“AFCAT 02/2024 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login,” as per the latest message displayed on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check AFCAT 2 result 2024

Follow the steps mentioned below to check AFCAT 2 results-

How to check AFCAT 02/2024 results?

Go to the official website of the Indian Air Force for AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in. Open the result link displayed on the homepage or click on the candidate login tab. Provide your login details. Submit and check your result. Save a copy of the result page for later use.

The Indian Air Force admission test for 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches was held from August 9 to 11.

Candidates who have qualified in the admission test will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing. The first stage of the AFSB testing comprises of an officer intelligence rating test and a picture perception and discussion test. This stage serves as a screening test for the second phase, which includes:

Psychological Tests: Written tests conducted by a Psychologist.

Group tests: Interactive indoor and outdoor activities which are a combination of mental and physical work.

Interview: A personal conversation with an interviewing officer.

Further, candidates who have applied for the flying branch and have been recommended will have to undergo the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test.

The next stage for AFSB test-qualified candidates is the medical examination.

The IAF will prepare the all India merit list of candidates who clear the medical test. The merit list will be based on the results of the written test and the AFSB round.

For more details about the upcoming stages of the selection process, candidates should regularly visit the official website of the AFCAT exam.