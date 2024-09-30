AFCAT 2 Result 2024: IAF entrance test results today at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to announce the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2, 2024 results today, September 30. After the official announcement, candidates can check their selection status on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. IAF AFCAT 2 result 2024 today (afcat.cdac.in, screenshot)

Also read: NDA, CDS, AFCAT & more: Stress management strategies for students preparing for defence exams

AFCAT 2024, the admission test of the IAF, was held from August 9 to 11. The test is for 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the organisation.

How to check AFCAT 2 2024 result?

Go to the official website for the examination, afcat.cdac.in. Open the result link given on the home page. If the link is not displayed, login to your account. Open the result tab and check your selection status.

AFCAT result 2024: What's next for candidates?

In the next phase of the selection process, AFCAT qualified candidates will be required to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing. This is a two-stage process.

Stage 1 testing

Officer intelligence rating test. Picture perception and discussion test.

Stage 1 of AFSB is a screening test. Those who qualify in this stage will be eligible to undergo the second stage during the next four to five days. The fifth day is for CPSS testing (flying branch).

Also read: UPSC NDA Exam Preparation: A detailed look at syllabus, pattern, selection process

Stage 2 testing

Psychological tests or written tests conducted by a Psychologist.

Group tests: Interactive indoor and outdoor activities which are a combination of mental and physical work.

Interview: A personal conversation with an interviewing officer.

Candidates who have applied for the flying branch and have been recommended will also have to undergo the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test .

Candidates who are recommended by the selection board will have to undergo a medical examination.

The written test results and the AFSB interview will be used by the IAF to prepare the all-India merit list (subject to the candidaes being medically fit).

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website for AFCAT 2024.