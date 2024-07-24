AFCAT 2 admit cards released at afcat.cdac.in, here's direct link to download hall tickets

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test AFCAT 02 examination on the official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications for AFCAT 2 can visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in. According to the official notification, the online AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

Direct Link to download AFCAT 2 admit cards

According to the official notification, the online AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024. The recruitment is for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 304 positions in the organisation.

Candidates who wish to download the admit cards need to submit their login credentials like email ID and password in order to access the hall tickets.

Candidates who wish to download the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download AFCAT 2 admit cards:

Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

Look out for the link to download admit cards for AFCAT 02 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where the candidate needs to submit the necessary details and once it is completed candidates will get access to download the admit card

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.