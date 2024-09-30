TS DSC Result 2024 Live: TG DSC result out at tgdsc.aptonline.in, direct link to check rank list

TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Telangana has published the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts. The TS DSC result 2024 can be checked on the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in. The result was formally announced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. ...Read More

Ahead of the announcement of the results, the department issued the provisional answer key on August 13 and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key was released on September 6.

The TS DSC 2024 examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts on each exam day.

How to check TS DSC results 2024?

Go to the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in.

Open the general rank list link given on the home page

Enter your login details, if required

Submit and the result/rank list.

The exam was held for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.

