TS DSC Result 2024 Live: TG DSC result out at tgdsc.aptonline.in, direct link to check rank list
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Telangana has published the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts. The TS DSC result 2024 can be checked on the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in. The result was formally announced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. ...Read More
Here is the direct link to check TS DSC result 2024
Ahead of the announcement of the results, the department issued the provisional answer key on August 13 and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key was released on September 6.
The TS DSC 2024 examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts on each exam day.
How to check TS DSC results 2024?
Go to the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in.
Open the general rank list link given on the home page
Enter your login details, if required
Submit and the result/rank list.
The exam was held for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.
Check live updates on TS DSC result 2024 below.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Results announced for following posts
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: The Telangana DSC results have been announced for the following posts-
- School Assistants
- Secondary Grade Teacher
- Language Pandits
- Physical Education Teacher
- Special Education Teachers
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Result announced by CM
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially announced the DSC results. Candidates can now visit the exam portal to check the post-wise rank lists.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check rank list
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Here's the direct link to check Telangana DSC results-
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: The result of the Telangana direct recruitment examination for teacher vacancies has been announced. Candidates can check the TS DSC results at tgdsc.aptonline.in.
