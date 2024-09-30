RRB RPF 2024 application status for SI posts released, direct link to check at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) have released the application status for Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for RRB RPF 2024 for SI posts can check if their applications have been accepted/provisionally accepted/rejected at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB RPF 2024: Application status for SI posts released (rrbald.gov.in, screenshot)

Application status for RRB RPF constable recruitment have not been released yet. This recruitment drive is for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force.

SMS and email will be sent to the candidates' registered mobile numbers and email addresses as well, the RRBs said.

For any help, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 or email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in between 10 am and 5 pm.

Candidates who were between 20-28 years on July 1, 2024 were eligible to apply for the RPF SI vacancies. They also needed a graduation degree from a recognised university.

RRB RPF 2024: About exam date and admit card

As per the information bulletin for the test, details regarding the computer-based test (CBT) schedule and admit cards will be published on the official websites of the RRBs. Candidates will receive this information via SMS and email as well.

The admit cards will be issued four days before the computer-based test (CBT) date.

Details about the examination city will be provided ten days prior to the date of the examination. Admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post, RRBs said.

In addition to the date, time and venue for the examination, candidates will also get detailed information and instructions regarding the CBT on the admit cards.

Candidates have been asked to read and follow the instructions scrupulously. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to their disqualification, it added.