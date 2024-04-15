 RRB RPF Notification 2024: Apply for 4660 SI, Constable posts from today - Hindustan Times
RRB RPF Notification 2024: Apply for 4660 SI, Constable posts from today

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2024 08:42 AM IST

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The application deadline for both RPF SI and RPF Constable vacancies is May 14.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued two Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) for the Indian Railways – RPF 01/2024 for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force vacancies and RPF 02/2024 for 4,208 Constable (Executive) in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force vacancies. The application process for RRB RPF Constable, SI recruitment 2024 will begin today, April 15 on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Check the eligibility criteria and other details below.

RRB RPF Notification 2024: Apply for 4660 SI, Constable vacancies from today(Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)
The application deadline for both RPF SI and RPF Constable vacancies is May 14. The application form correction window will be available from May 15 to 24, 2024.

RRB RPF SI, Constable Recruitment 2024: Age limit

For the Constable (Executive) vacancies, the applicants must be between 18-28 years of age as on July 1, 2024. For the SI vacancies, they should be between 20-28 years of age as on the cut-off date.

This includes a one-time relaxation of 3 years in the age limit beyond the prescribed limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

RRB RPF SI, Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational qualifications

For the Constable vacancies, the candidates need to pass at least Class 10 from a recognised board. For the SI vacancies, they need a graduation degree from a recognised university.

The exam notifications mention that those who have appeared in the qualifying examination but results have not been announced are not eligible to apply.

RRB RPF SI, Constable Recruitment 2024: Application fees

The application fee for both posts is 500 for all candidates, except SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For them, the fee is 500. A part of the fee will be refunded after appearing in the computer-based test (CBT), the notification reads.

Where to apply?

The applicants have to submit their forms on the respective websites of the RRBs. Here is the list:

RRB RPF recruitment 2024: List of websites(exam notification)
