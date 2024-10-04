BTE UP result 2024 for June exam out at result.bteexam.com, direct link

BTE UP Result 2024: Board of Technical Education (BTE) Uttar Pradesh has announced the June exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the June main, diploma, pharmacy and special back paper examinations can check their results at bteup.ac.in and result.bteexam.com. The direct link and other details are given below. BTE UP result 2024 for June exam announced (result.bteexam.com, screenshot)

To check the BTE UP June results, candidates will be required to use their enrollment numbers and dates of birth. These are the direct links and steps to check the result online.

BTE UP June result 2024: Main exam

BTE UP June result 2024: Diploma in Tool and Mould Making

BTE UP June result 2024: Pharmacy

BTE UP June result 2024: Special back paper

BTE UP June result 2024: Pharmacy special back paper

How to check BTE UP June 2024 result?

Go to the official website of the board, result.bteexam.com. Open the results tab given on the home page. Once the result page opens, select the exam name – June main, Diploma in Tool and Mould Making, Pharmacy, special back paper or Pharmacy special back paper. On the login page, provide your enrollment number and date of birth in the prescribed format. Once done, submit the details and check your result. Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

For further information about the BTE UP exams and results, candidates can visit the official website of the board.