Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) posts at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles has invited applications for Meritorious Sports Persons Recruitment Rally 2024 to fill Rifleman/ Riflewomen posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. The registration process started on September 28 and will end October 27, 2024. Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (GD) posts

This recruitment drive will fill 38 posts in the organization. Read below for details of the application fee, eligibility criteria, and more.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years. The candidates must fulfill all eligibility conditions and should be in possession of all sports and education certificates at the time of joining.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of candidate verification, initial documentation, Physical Standard Test and Field Trial. The candidates who qualify in Field Trial in respective sports discipline will undergo Detailed Medical Examination, DME.

Candidates who qualify in all respects will be placed in merit list. Provisional appointment letters will be issued to the meritorious candidates.

The first phase of the recruitment may take 40 to 60 days to complete.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/—for General and OBC categories. The candidates will deposit the fee online into SBI Current Account No. 37088046712 in favour of the Recruitment Branch, HQ DGAR, Shillong—793010, payable at SBI HQ DGAR Laitkor Branch IFSC Code SBIN0013883. Fees are exempt for SC, ST, and female candidates.

Other Details

The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled from November 25, 2024, onwards. The exact date of reporting to the rally site will be mentioned in thecall letters.