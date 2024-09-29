Menu Explore
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 170 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 29, 2024 09:16 AM IST

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 registration ends today, September 29, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd will close the NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 registration process on September 29, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The registration process was started on September 10, 2024.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 170 posts, link here (NIACL)
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 170 posts, link here (NIACL)

As per the official notification, the Phase I online examination will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The Phase II examination will be held on November 17, 2024.

JSSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to check on jssc.nic.in, direct link to download here

All candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduation or postgraduate degree to apply for Generalist posts and Chartered Accountant/ CMA and a graduation or postgraduate degree for Specialist posts. The age limit should be between 21 and 30 as on 1.9.2024.

Direct link to apply for NIACL AO Recruitment 2024

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.
  • Click on NIACL recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on AO recruitment apply online link.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

The application fee for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD is 850/- (inclusive of GST) and 100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. Payment can be made using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, Internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts at newindia.co.in, direct link here

The selection process comprises phases I, II, and III. Phase I is the preliminary examination, Phase II is the main examination, and Phase III is the interview round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

