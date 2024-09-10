NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts at newindia.co.in, direct link here

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts in the organization. NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts, direct link here (NIACL)

The registration process begins on September 10 and will end on September 29, 2024. The Phase I online examination will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The Phase II examination will be held on November 17, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Accounts: 50 posts

Generalists: 120 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Generalists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Specialists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification as follows. The qualification should be from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on 1.9.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises phases I, II, and III. Phase I is the preliminary examination, Phase II is the main examination, and Phase III is the interview round.

The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks of the main examination (objective test) and interview. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD is ₹850/- (inclusive of GST) and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.