 NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts at newindia.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 10, 2024 10:32 AM IST

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 registration begins at newindia.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts in the organization.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts, direct link here (NIACL)
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 170 Officer posts, direct link here (NIACL)

The registration process begins on September 10 and will end on September 29, 2024. The Phase I online examination will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The Phase II examination will be held on November 17, 2024.

Vacancy Details

  • Accounts: 50 posts
  • Generalists: 120 posts

Eligibility Criteria

  • Generalists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
  • Specialists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification as follows. The qualification should be from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on 1.9.2024.

SC stays HC verdict asking UP govt to prepare fresh selection list of 69K assistant teachers

Selection Process

The selection process comprises phases I, II, and III. Phase I is the preliminary examination, Phase II is the main examination, and Phase III is the interview round.

The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks of the main examination (objective test) and interview. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD is 850/- (inclusive of GST) and 100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On