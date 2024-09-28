JSSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to check on jssc.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, released the Answer Key 2024 for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). Candidates who appeared in the examination can download from the official website at jssc.nic.in. JSSC CGL Answer Key 2024: here are the steps to check answer key on jssc.nic.in,

Notably, Answer Key has been released for all three papers, that is Paper I, Paper II and Paper III.

With this, the JSSC has opened the window for candidates who would wish to raise objections and challenge the answer key from September 27 to September 30, 2024.

The JSSC stated that the candidates can register online objection through the link from 27.09.2024 to 30.09.2024. Only one opportunity will be given to register online objection against the answer key of all papers. I

Furthermore, it is mandatory to submit reference along with the objection, and only the relevant pages of the standard book will be accepted as reference. Handwritten references will not be accepted in subjects other than General Mathematics and Mental Ability Test, stated JSSC.

The JSSC added that it will not accept any objections raised after September 30, 2024.

Notably, the JSSC CGL examination 2024 was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. According to the information bulletin of the test, JSSC CGL 2024 was held for 2,017 graduate-level vacancies notified by various departments of the state government.

JSSC CGL Answer Key 2024: How to download

Visit the official website, jssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled Answer Key For JGGLCCE-2023 under the ‘What’s New’ section.

The JGGLCCE 2024 Provisional Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.