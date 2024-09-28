IIT Mandi awards degrees to 636 graduates, announces establishment of Centre for Climate Change & Disaster Resilience

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi hosted its 12th Convocation Ceremony to honour the achievements of as many as 636 graduates who received their degrees across various disciplines during the ceremony. IIT Mandi celebrated its 12th Convocation Ceremony wherein as many as 636 graduates received degrees. (HT file image)

Of the 636 students, 463 were male and 173 were female students, as informed by the IIT Mandi in a press release.

Notably, the institute witnessed an increase in the proportion of graduating female students, from 23.36% in 2023 to 27.20% in 2024.

The award winners included Shashwat Gupta, a B.Tech. graduate in Mechanical Engineering who was conferred the prestigious President of India Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA among undergraduate students.

Likewise, Jain Hiya Sudhir, a B.Tech graduate in Bio Engineering, received the Director's Gold Medal for outstanding all-round performance among undergraduate students.

Devanshu Sajwan, a M.Sc. graduate in Chemistry, was awarded the Institute’s Gold Medal for overall outstanding performance.

The convocation ceremony was attended by a host of guests including Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), who was the Chief Guest, whereas the Guests of Honour included IIT Ropar Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Dr Narendra Kumar Arya, director of ER & IPR at DRDO, and Krishna Ika, the CEO and chairman of Brainwave Science.

IIT Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera, during the occasion, encapsulated the Institute’s remarkable accomplishments, the release added

Presenting the convocation report, Prof Behera said that the latest milestone signifies the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a journey filled with opportunities to make a meaningful impact.

Prof Behera spoke on the recent developments of the institute, including new centers and academic programs, as well as the achievements of its alumni. He also recognised talents like Nitesh Kumar, a B.Tech. 2020 Electrical Engineering alumnus, who won a Gold Medal in Men’s Singles Badminton (under SL3 Category) at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Furthermore, Prof. Behera announced the establishment of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Resilience (C3DAR) aimed at innovative solutions for climate adaptation and disaster resilience in the Himalayan region.

“By leveraging technologies like remote sensing, AI, and IoT, we aim to enhance real-time monitoring and early warning systems. With ongoing infrastructure development and a commitment to academic excellence, IIT Mandi is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders in sustainable development,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd.) shared a message with the graduating students, said “IIT Mandi is home to several schools and centres, and this year we proudly inaugurated the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Resilience (C3DAR), aligning with national priorities on disaster risk management. This centre aims to foster cutting-edge research and develop innovative solutions in climate change adaptation, disaster resilience, and sustainable development.”

Chief Guest Manoj Jain congratulated the graduating students and said that IIT Mandi has carved a niche for itself in the ever-evolving landscape of professional education in India, in a short period.

“I am confident that the graduating students will carry forward the legacy of Brand IIT, contributing significantly to both the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat and the global economy. The success of these students in their professional endeavours will continue to highlight the pivotal role IIT Mandi plays in building the human, social, and intellectual capital of our nation,” he said.

Guest of Honour Prof. Rajeev Ahuja highlighted that the dedication and intellect of the graduating students will drive their future success, and encouraged them to uphold the core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity instilled at IIT Mandi.

Guest of Honour Krishna Ika urged the graduating class to leverage their skills in addressing urgent challenges in rural India through innovative startups, which can enhance quality of life and drive economic growth.

Likewise, Guest of Honour Dr Narendra Kumar Arya said that IIT Mandi is poised to become a global leader in technology leadership, innovative design, and value-based engineering with its unique blend of technology, management, Indian knowledge systems, and the surrounding hills.