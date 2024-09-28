IIT Kanpur unveils India’s first detonation tube research facility, aims to advance research in combustion & propulsion

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a Detonation Tube Research Facility (DTRF) in the Combustion and Propulsion Laboratory of the institute to advance research and knowledge in combustion and propulsion. IIT Kanpur has launched the first detonation tube research facility in India.

The facility, funded by the Aeronautics Research and Development Board, DRDO, and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has been Developed by Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh and his research group from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, a press release issued by IIT Kanpur informed.

Notably, the facility had successfully demonstrated the propagation of a detonation wave in a laboratory setting for the first time in India, accomplishing this feat in a record time of two years, the release added.

As per IIT Kanpur, the DTRF will enable research that can help in the following ways:

Prevent mining, industrial, and home accidents

Predict the path of wildfires

Increase the efficiency of high-speed detonation-based engines

Strengthen safety protocols in oil, gas, and pharmaceutical industries

Enhance understanding of supernovas

Furthermore, the DTRF is also designed to advance aerospace applications and support studies on flame acceleration, deflagration-to-detonation transition, and safety in industries handling flammable materials.

Additionally, research into detonation-based engines can help develop powerful devices that operate on the principle of multiple explosions, potentially replacing current engines in aircraft and rockets for more efficient travel, informed IIT Kanpur in the release.

Notably, the Rotating Detonation Engines (RDEs) which comprise a key focus of the facility, offer up to 25% greater fuel efficiency, higher energy density, and fewer moving parts, making them ideal for space exploration and military aircraft.

Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh, associate professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur informed that the DTRF will explore the physics behind detonations and explosions to advance knowledge in the field of combustion and propulsion.

“We are studying flame acceleration mechanisms in confined spaces, which are critical for preventing severe explosions in processing units and storage facilities. The knowledge will help to stop accidental detonations and enhance safety in various end-use cases. We are also carrying out research on high-speed detonation-based engines to control these phenomena for more efficient energy conversion,” Prof Singh stated.

Lauding Prof Singh and his team on the achievement, IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said he believes the Detonation Tube Research Facility will elevate India’s status in the global aerospace community.

He added that the launch of the DTRF positions IIT Kanpur at the forefront of propulsion research, providing the nation with tools to innovate in critical sectors, thereby placing India among a select group of countries capable of exploring advanced detonation technologies.