RRB Technician Recruitment: Application window reopens on Oct 2, important notice released for existing, new candidates

RRB Technician Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the application window for Technician vacancies will reopen on October 2 and close on October 16, 2024. During this window, fresh candidates will be allowed to apply for the examination and existing candidates will be able to modify their choices and make some changes to their application forms. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Dates for re-opening of applications, important instructions released(Rajkumar)

Before re-opening the application window, RRBs have issued a notification on their official websites which contains important instructions for both new and existing candidates. Here are some important points to remember-

The candidates who have applied to any one of or more categories and paid the requisite fees will be treated as existing candidates. They can avail the window without paying any additional fee. These candidates can apply for the existing or newly added categories and modify the previously selected categories. Existing candidates will only have the option to edit educational qualifications, re-upload photographs and signatures and changing RRB and post preferences. The existing candidates are not required to submit fresh applications. New candidates are those who submitted their applications previously but did not pay the fee, those who have applied and paid the fee for the category 1 (Technician Grade 1 Signal) post but did not apply for Technician Grade 3 post. Candidates who have applied for other recruitment drives conducted by the RRBs this year other than the one for Technician under CEN 02/2024 and those who have not applied for any recruitment drive conducted by the RRBs this year are also treated as new candidates. During the re-opened application window, new candidates can apply for Technician posts under categories 2 to 40.

Candidates will get a window from October 17 to 21 to edit their application forms on the payment of ₹250 per modification. New candidates can edit their forms as per the conditions laid down on the employment notification. Existing candidates will have limited access during the edit window – educational qualification, zone and post preferences, photo and signature.

The application fee for RRB Technician recruitment is ₹250 for SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS candidates and ₹500 for all other candidates.

For any help regarding RRB Technician recruitment, candidates can contact the helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.