RRB NTPC 2024 registration begins for graduate posts, direct link & detailed notification here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for graduate-level posts under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can apply for RRB NTPC 2024 under CEN 05/2024 on rrbapply.gov.in. The application deadline is October 13. RRB NTPC 2024: Registration begins for graduate-level posts at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2024 for graduate-level posts is being conducted for 8113 vacancies.

Soon, the detailed notification of RRB NTPC 2024 for undergraduate-level vacancies (CEN 06/2024) will be released for 3,445 vacancies. Applicatons forUG posts will be accepted from September 21 to October 20.

RRB NTPC 2024 for graduate-level posts: Check important dates

Application window: September 14 to October 13, 2024

Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 14 to 15

Application form correction window: October 16 to 25

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

These are the vacancies under RRB NTPC for Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Total: 8,113

These are the RRB NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Total: 3,445

Candidates should be 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025 to apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification below.

RRB NTPC 2024: Detailed notification

The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is ₹250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹500.

RRB NTPC 2024: Direct link to apply

Candidates will be eligible for partial refund of the application fee, after deduction of bank charges, if they appear for the computer-based test (CBT).