RRB NTPC 2024 registration begins for graduate posts, direct link & detailed notification here
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Candidates can apply for graduate-level posts under CEN 05/2024 on rrbapply.gov.in. The application deadline is October 13.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for graduate-level posts under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can apply for RRB NTPC 2024 under CEN 05/2024 on rrbapply.gov.in. The application deadline is October 13.
RRB NTPC 2024 for graduate-level posts is being conducted for 8113 vacancies.
Soon, the detailed notification of RRB NTPC 2024 for undergraduate-level vacancies (CEN 06/2024) will be released for 3,445 vacancies. Applicatons forUG posts will be accepted from September 21 to October 20.
RRB NTPC 2024 for graduate-level posts: Check important dates
Application window: September 14 to October 13, 2024
Fee payment window after closing of applications: October 14 to 15
Application form correction window: October 16 to 25
RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details
These are the vacancies under RRB NTPC for Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Total: 8,113
These are the RRB NTPC vacancies for Undergraduate level posts:
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Total: 3,445
Candidates should be 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025 to apply for these vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.
For post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification below.
The application fee for RRB NTPC 2024 is ₹250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹500.
Candidates will be eligible for partial refund of the application fee, after deduction of bank charges, if they appear for the computer-based test (CBT).
