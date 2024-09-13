RRB NTPC 2024: Registration for graduate posts from tomorrow; know where to apply, check notification

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The online registration process for graduate-level posts under the Non-technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment will begin tomorrow, September 24. Application forms will be accepted up to October 13 at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC 2024: Registration for graduate posts from tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The short notification was published on the Employment News paper. The detailed notifications (CEN 05/2024 and CEN 06/2024) are expected soon on the websites of RRBs and on the website of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) rrcb.gov.in.

As per the short notification, the recruitment process will fill 11,558 graduate and undergraduate-level vacancies. While the application window for graduate posts will be open from September 14 to October 13, for undergraduate posts, the application process will start on September 21 and end on October 20.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

Here is more information about the vacancies-

Of the 11,558 notified vacancies, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts. Check more details below-

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Total: 8,113

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Total: 3,445

For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other important details, candidates have to wait for the detailed notification.

To apply for the examination, SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, Transgender, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates need to pay ₹250. All other candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹500.

On appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) candidates will get a partial refund of the application fee (after deduction of bank charges).

For further details about RRB NTPC, candidates should visit the RRB websites.