RRB NTPC 2024: Official notification for 11,558 vacancies out, apply from September 14

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the recruitment for Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate posts (RRB NTPC 2024) will be held for a total of 11,558 vacancies. The detailed notifications (CEN 05/2024 and CEN 06/2024) will be released soon on the websites of RRBs and on the website of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) rrcb.gov.in. Application forms for RRB NTPC 2024 will be accepted on rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC 2024: Apply for 11,558 vacancies from September 14(Rajkumar)

Also read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

As per the short notification published on the Employment News paper, the application process for RRB NTPC 2024 will begin on September 14 and close on October 13 for graduate-level posts.

For undergraduate-level posts, the application process will begin on September 21 and end on October 20.

Also read: Konkan Railway Recruitment: 190 vacancies announced for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka candidates, check eligibility

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

Of the 11,558 notified vacancies, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts. Check more details below-

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

The detailed notification will mention post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and all other important details for candidates.

The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, Transgender, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.

For all others, the application fee is ₹500.

A part of the application fee, after deducting bank charges, will be refunded on appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the RRB websites regularly.