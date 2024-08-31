CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has started the registration process for Constable/ Fire(Male) post on August 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts, link here

The last date to apply for the post is till September 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 1130 Constable post in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years as on the closing date for receipt of the online applications form. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 01/10/2001 and later than 30/09/2006.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2024.

Now register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Fee paid by modes other than as stated above, will not be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.

