Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 550 posts at iob.in, direct link here

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 550 posts in the organization. Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 550 posts at iob.in

The last date to apply online is September 10, 2024. The last date to pay the application fee is September 15, 2024. The tentative date for the online examination is September 22, 2024. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree ) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age of the candidate for the General Category and EWS category should be between 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection will be made based on an Online Examination and test of the local language wherever applicable and personal interaction, if any, as decided by the Bank. The online test will comprise 100 questions, and the total marks will be 100. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

Candidates applying for training seats in a particular state should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of the state (to be specified at the time of calling the applications).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹472/—for PwBD category candidates, ₹708/—for Female and SC, ST category candidates, and ₹944/—for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. Only eligible candidates will receive email communication from BFSI SSC to make payment of the requisite examination fees/intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Indian Overseas Bank.