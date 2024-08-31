Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank of India, UBI, has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the organization's official website, unionbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill 500 posts. Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 500 posts(Reuters)

The last date to apply is till September 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Candidates between 20 to 28 years of age can apply for the posts, i.e. candidates having DoB between 02.08.1996 and 01.08.2004 (both dates inclusive) are eligible.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through an online test, Knowledge and Test of the Local Language and Wait List and Medical Examination. The online examination will consist of four tests i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. The exam duration is 60 minutes. Engagement of selected apprentices is subject to the candidates producing a medically fit certificate from a practising registered general physician who should have a minimum MBBS.

All candidates who have paid the examination fee will receive intimation from BFSI SSC with the date and time of the examination.

Where to Apply

All eligible candidates need to register on both the Government of India's apprenticeship portals, the NAPS portal (https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in) (which is mandatory for all candidates) and the NATS Portal (https://nats.education.gov.in).

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidates is ₹800/-, all female candidates, SC/St category candidates is ₹600/- and PWBD category candidates is ₹400/-.

The Examination Fee can be paid using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. The candidates will bear the transaction charges for online payment, if any. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Union Bank of India.