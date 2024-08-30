Railway Recruitment Boards will open the correction window for RRB JE Recruitment 2024 on August 30, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can check the link when activated on the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens today at rrbapply.gov.in

The last date to make changes in the modification fee is till September 8, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 vacancies will be filled for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 vacancies will be filled for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

To modify, change or correct any detail except details filled in 'Create an Account' form (including Email ID and mobile number) and chosen RRB, candidates may do so by paying a modification fee of ₹250/- (non-refundable) for each occasion from today onwards.

Details filled in 'Create an Account' form (including Email ID and mobile number) and chosen RRB cannot be changed. After September 8, RRBs shall not entertain any representation for modification of the information furnished in the application.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: How to make modifications

To make modifications on the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on RRB JE Recruitment 2024 correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the required changes.

Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB will hold a two-stage computer-based test (CBT) to shortlist candidates. This will be followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.