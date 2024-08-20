RRB Para Medical Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1376 Nursing Superintendent & other posts
RRB will recruit for Nursing Superintendent & other posts. Eligible candidates can check the details here.
Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for recruitment of various categories of Para-Medical. Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to register themselves through RRB regional websites. This recruitment drive will fill up 1376 posts in the organization.
The registration process was started on August 17 and will end on September 16, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important dates
- Closing date of application: September 16, 2024
- Correction window dates: September 17 to September 26, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Dietician: 5 posts
- Nursing Superintendent: 713 posts
- Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 posts
- Clinical Psychologist: 7 posts
- Dental Hygienist: 3 posts
- Dialysis Technician: 20 posts
- Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 posts
- Laboratory Superintendent: 27 posts
- Perfusionist: 2 posts
- Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 posts
- Occupational Therapist: 2 posts
- Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 posts
- Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 posts
- Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 posts
- Speech Therapist: 1 post
- Cardiac Technician: 4 posts
- Optometrist: 4 posts
- ECG Technician: 13 posts
- Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 posts
- Field Worker: 19 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Shortlisting of candidates for DV and Medical Examination shall be done RRB-wise at the rate of 1:1 of the vacancies for that RRB. It will be based on their merit in CBT. Normalisation of marks will be done for CBT held in multiple shifts. There will be negative marking (@1/3rd mark for every wrong answer) in CBT. The shortlisted candidates for DV shall be informed through official RRB websites as well as via SMS and email.
Application Fee
The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250/-. The payment of fees can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
