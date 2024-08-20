Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for recruitment of various categories of Para-Medical. Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to register themselves through RRB regional websites. This recruitment drive will fill up 1376 posts in the organization. RRB Para Medical Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1376 Nursing Superintendent & other posts

The registration process was started on August 17 and will end on September 16, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Nainital Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officers, Manager, CA posts at nainitalbank.co.in

Important dates

Closing date of application: September 16, 2024

Correction window dates: September 17 to September 26, 2024

Vacancy Details

Dietician: 5 posts

Nursing Superintendent: 713 posts

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 posts

Clinical Psychologist: 7 posts

Dental Hygienist: 3 posts

Dialysis Technician: 20 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 posts

Laboratory Superintendent: 27 posts

Perfusionist: 2 posts

Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 posts

Occupational Therapist: 2 posts

Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 posts

Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 posts

Speech Therapist: 1 post

Cardiac Technician: 4 posts

Optometrist: 4 posts

ECG Technician: 13 posts

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 posts

Field Worker: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Also Read: IPBS PO, SO 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at ibps.in

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Shortlisting of candidates for DV and Medical Examination shall be done RRB-wise at the rate of 1:1 of the vacancies for that RRB. It will be based on their merit in CBT. Normalisation of marks will be done for CBT held in multiple shifts. There will be negative marking (@1/3rd mark for every wrong answer) in CBT. The shortlisted candidates for DV shall be informed through official RRB websites as well as via SMS and email.

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250/-. The payment of fees can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.