IPBS PO, SO 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close tomorrow, August 20, the online application process for Probationary Officers (IBPS PO 2024) and Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2024) vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms before this deadline on ibps.in.
IBPS PO, SO 2024: Important dates to remember
Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21.
Pre-examination training for IBPS PO: September 2024
Call letters for IBPS PO and SO Prelims: October 2024
Prelims exam: October 2024 for PO and November 2024 for SO
IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November 2024 for PO and November/December for SO
Call letters for Mains examination: November 2024 for PO and December 2024 for SO
Mains examination: November 2024 for PO and December 2024 for SO
Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025 for PO and January/February for SO
Interviews: February, 2025 for PO and February or March for SO
Provisional allotment: April, 2025
IBPS PO and SO 2024: Vacancy details
This year, IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-
Bank of Baroda: Not reported
Bank of India: 885 vacancies
Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported
Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies
Canara Bank: 750 vacancies
Indian Bank: Not reported
Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies
Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies
UCO Bank: Not reported
Union Bank of India: Not reported
IBPS SO 2024 will fill 884 scale 1 officer vacancies-
Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies
HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies
IT Officer: 170 vacancies
Law Officer: 125 vacancies
Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies
Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies
IBPS PO, SO 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The candidates should be between 20 years to 30 years old as on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts.
Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: For the Probationary Officers posts, candidates need a graduation degree. Educational qualification requirements for Specialist Officers recruitment are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification for further information.
IBPS PO and SO 2024: Exam fees
For both posts, the application fee is ₹175 (including GST) for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹850.
