IPBS PO, SO 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close tomorrow, August 20, the online application process for Probationary Officers (IBPS PO 2024) and Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2024) vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms before this deadline on ibps.in. IPBS PO, SO 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2024: Important dates to remember

Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21.

Pre-examination training for IBPS PO: September 2024

Call letters for IBPS PO and SO Prelims: October 2024

Prelims exam: October 2024 for PO and November 2024 for SO

IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November 2024 for PO and November/December for SO

Call letters for Mains examination: November 2024 for PO and December 2024 for SO

Mains examination: November 2024 for PO and December 2024 for SO

Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025 for PO and January/February for SO

Interviews: February, 2025 for PO and February or March for SO

Provisional allotment: April, 2025

IBPS PO and SO 2024: Vacancy details

This year, IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-

Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported

Union Bank of India: Not reported

IBPS SO 2024 will fill 884 scale 1 officer vacancies-

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

IBPS PO, SO 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should be between 20 years to 30 years old as on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: For the Probationary Officers posts, candidates need a graduation degree. Educational qualification requirements for Specialist Officers recruitment are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification for further information.

IBPS PO and SO 2024: Exam fees

For both posts, the application fee is ₹175 (including GST) for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹850.