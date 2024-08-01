IBPS SO 2024: Registration for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies begins at ibps.in, notification here

IBPS SO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies under the Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2024) in the participating banks. Eligible and interested candidates can check the notification and apply online at ibps.in. IBPS SO 2024 notification out, registration begins

The application deadline is August 21. Check the important dates below

IBPS SO 2024: Important dates (ibps.in)

The Institute has also started the registration process for 4,455 Probationary Officers vacancies (IBPS PO 2024).

IBPS SO 2024: Vacancy details: The IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive for 884 scale-1 officer vacancies of the participating banks.

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

IBPS SO 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: As on August 1, 2024, the applicant should be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years old. This means the candidate should be born not before August 2, 1994 and not earlier than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Educational qualification: Educational qualification requirements are different for each posts. Candidates can check it on the detailed notification.

Credit history: In addition to age limit and educational qualification, the candidates must also maintain a healthy credit history as per the criteria of the participating banks.

“Those candidates whose CIBIL status has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the CIBIL status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the CIBIL, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn/cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank,” the IBPS said.

IBPS SO 2024: Fee details

The application fee is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹850 for all others.

To check the exam pattern for different posts and for other details, candidates can refer to the exam notification.

Click here to apply for IBPS SO 2024.