IBPS PO 2024: Registration begins for 4455 posts at ibps.in, direct link and notification here
This year, IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks. Check details below.
IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 1 released the detailed notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) in the participating banks. The registration cum application process has also started on ibps.in.
The application deadline is August 21.
IBPS PO 2024: Important dates to remember
Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21.
Pre-examination training: September, 2024
Call letters for Prelims: October 2024
Prelims exam: October 2024
IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024
Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024
Mains examination: November, 2024
Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025
Interviews: February, 2025
Provisional allotment: April, 2025
IBPS PO 2024: Vacancy details
This year, IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-
Bank of Baroda: Not reported
Bank of India: 885 vacancies
Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported
Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies
Canara Bank: 750 vacancies
Indian Bank: Not reported
Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies
Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies
UCO Bank: Not reported
Union Bank of India: Not reported
IBPS PO 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. This means the candidates should be born not earlier than August 2, 1994 and not later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).
Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to the reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the government of India. The candidate must possess a valid marks sheet/certificate on the date of registration indicating that s/he is a graduate along with the marks obtained in graduation.
Credit history: The candidates must maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks.
IBPS PO 2024: Exam fee and pattern
The application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹850 (inclusive of GST).
Here's the pattern of the Prelims examination-
- English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes
- Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
- Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
Mains examination-
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks, 60 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes
English Language: 35 questions, 40 marks, 40 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes
Writing and Essay: 2 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes.
