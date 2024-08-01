IBPS PO 2024: Registration begins for 4455 posts at ibps.in, direct link and notification here

IBPS PO 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 1 released the detailed notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT) in the participating banks. The registration cum application process has also started on ibps.in. IBPS PO 2024 registration begins (ibps.in)

The application deadline is August 21.

IBPS PO 2024: Important dates to remember

Online registration, fee payment and edit window: August 1 to 21.

Pre-examination training: September, 2024

Call letters for Prelims: October 2024

Prelims exam: October 2024

IBPS PO Prelims result: October/November, 2024

Call letters for Mains examination: November, 2024

Mains examination: November, 2024

Mains result: December, 2024/January, 2025

Interviews: February, 2025

Provisional allotment: April, 2025

IBPS PO 2024: Vacancy details

This year, IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4455 vacancies in 11 participating banks-

Bank of Baroda: Not reported

Bank of India: 885 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

Indian Bank: Not reported

Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

UCO Bank: Not reported

Union Bank of India: Not reported

IBPS PO 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The applicants should be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2024. This means the candidates should be born not earlier than August 2, 1994 and not later than August 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to the reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the government of India. The candidate must possess a valid marks sheet/certificate on the date of registration indicating that s/he is a graduate along with the marks obtained in graduation.

Credit history: The candidates must maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks.

IBPS PO 2024: Exam fee and pattern

The application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹850 (inclusive of GST).

Here's the pattern of the Prelims examination-

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Mains examination-

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks, 60 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes

English Language: 35 questions, 40 marks, 40 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

Writing and Essay: 2 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes.

