Preparing for IBPS Clerk 2024? From application process to exam pattern – 10 points you must remember
IBPS Clerk 2024: Before applying for the examination, these are ten points the candidates should know.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on July 1 released the notification for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2024 and started the application process. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms up to July 21 on ibps.in.
Before applying for the examination, here are ten points the candidates should know-
- IBPS Clerk 2024 is being held fror 6,148 vacancies in the branches of 11 participating banks across the state are on offer through the IBPS Clerk recruitment: Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
- The candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the vacancies. They should be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years (born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004, both dates inclusive) to apply for the posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to the reserved category candidates.
- Additionally, operating and working knowledge in computer systems will be mandatory. The candidates must have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in the high school or college level. They also need to have proficiency in the official language of the State/UT for which they want to apply.
- Apart from the essential qualifications mentioned above, another important criterion that candidates must meet is maintaining a healthy credit history at the time of joining. "The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks…those candidates whose CIBIL status has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the CIBIL status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the CIBIL, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn/cancelled, the IBPS said.
- The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be held for 100 marks. There will be 100 questions which the candidates have to answer within 60 minutes. There will be three sections in the paper – English Language (30 questions for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 questions for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 30 marks).
- Candidates have to qualify in each of the three sections in the Prelims examination by securing cut-off marks, which will be decided by the institute. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the online Main examination.
- The Mains examination will have 190 questions for 200 marks and will be delivered in 160 minutes. There will be four sections in the paper- General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks; General English: 40 questions, 40 marks; Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions for 60 marks and Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions for 60 marks.
- The first two sections of the Mains paper will have 35 minutes each while the last two sections will have 45 minutes each. “Any change in the structure of the examination will be intimated through authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in. Other detailed information regarding the examination will be given in an Information Handout, which will be made available for the candidates to download along with the call letters from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in,” the institute said.
- There will be apenalty for wrong answers marked in the examination. For a wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Each candidate must obtain a minimum score (cut-off) in the examination. The cut-offs will be decided depending on the number of State/UT-wise vacancies available. The IBPS Clerk Mains marks will bot be shared before the provisional allotment process is completed.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / Preparing for IBPS Clerk 2024? From application process to exam pattern – 10 points you must remember
SHARE
Copy