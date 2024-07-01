 IBPS Clerk 2024 notification out for 6148 vacancies; steps to apply at ibps.in - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
IBPS Clerk 2024 notification out for 6148 vacancies; steps to apply at ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
Jul 01, 2024 04:44 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms on ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks XIV) for recruitment and selection of personnel for the Clerical cadre. Interested candidates can submit application forms for IBPS Clerk 2024 till July 21 on ibps.in. This time, 6,148 vacancies in the branches of 11 participating banks across the state are on offer through the IBPS Clerk recruitment.

IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment notification released

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Online registration including edit: July 1 to 21

Payment of application fee: Till July 21

Conduct of Pre-Examination Training (PET): July 12 to 18

Download of call letters for Prelims: August 2024

Online examination – Preliminary: August, 2024

Result of online examination – Preliminary: September, 2024

Download of Call letter for Mains: September/October, 2024

Online examination – Main: October, 2024

Provisional Allotment: April 2025

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Participating banks

The following banks are participating in IBPS Clerk 2024-

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

IBPS Clerk 2024: Age limit

As on July 1, 2024, the candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 28 years, which means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to the reserved category candidates.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Educational qualification

A degree (graduation) in any discipline is required to apply for the post. The candidates must possess a valid mark-sheet or degree certificate on the day s/he registers.

In addition, operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. The candidates should have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in the high school or college level.

The candidates must also have proficiency in the official language of the State/UT for which they want to apply.

Direct link

IBPS Clerk 2024: How to apply

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. Open the IBPS Clerk registration link.
  3. Fill the registration form, submit and get your login details.
  4. Now, fill the application form, upload documents if required and pay the exam fee.
  5. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
