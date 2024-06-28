IBPS RRB PO, Clerk exam 2024 registration date extended, check details and steps to apply

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the extension of the last date for the submission of online registration of applications and payment of fees/intimation charges for IBPS RRB 2024. The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination. (HT Photo)

According to an official notification, the last date for online registration of applications and payment of fees/intimation charges has been extended to June 30, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the previous schedule, the last date for online registration and payment of fees was on June 27, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 9923 Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 for Officers

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 for Clerk

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination followed by main examination. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the assistance of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority tentatively scheduled in the month of November 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs850/- for all others and Rs175/- for Officer (Scale I, II & III) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The application fee is Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB 2024:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and enter the login details.

Click on submit and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

