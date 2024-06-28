SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all 9 Regions released, direct link to download and other details here
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 hall tickets for all nine regions have been released. Candidates can download via direct links below.
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the hall tickets of all 9 regions for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from the official website at ssc-cr.org.
To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter details such as Registration ID, Date of Birth, exam city information, and roll number among other details.
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD - CENTRAL REGION (UP and Bihar)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD - NORTH EASTERN REGION (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – NORTHERN REGION (Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – WESTERN REGION (Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – MP SUB REGION (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – EASTERN REGION (West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – SOUTHERN REGION (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – KKR REGION (Karnataka, Kerala)
- DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SSC CHSL TIER 1 ADMIT CARD – NORTH WESTERN SUB REGION (Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh)
The admit card will include details such as exam date and time, exam centre name, reporting time and other important details.
Besides, the admit card will also contain important instructions for the exam day which the candidates must follow to avoid any kind of inconvenience.
Candidates, after downloading the admit card, are advised to check and ensure that there is no error in the personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. Any error should be reported to the commission immediately.
Notably, as per the revised schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination (computer-based examination or CBE) will be held on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.
Additionally, the SSC CHSL examination 2024 will be held to fill around 3,712 vacancies of various user departments under the central government.
Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2024
- Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link titled ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2024 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 01/07/2024 TO 11/07/2024.’
- Enter the credentials and log in.
- Check the SSC CHSL Admit Card displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy of the same for further use.
