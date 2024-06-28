SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all 9 Regions released, direct link to download and other details here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the hall tickets of all 9 regions for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from the official website at ssc-cr.org. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Cards for all regions released. Download via direct links given below.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter details such as Registration ID, Date of Birth, exam city information, and roll number among other details.

The admit card will include details such as exam date and time, exam centre name, reporting time and other important details.

Besides, the admit card will also contain important instructions for the exam day which the candidates must follow to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

Candidates, after downloading the admit card, are advised to check and ensure that there is no error in the personal details – name, photo, signature, etc. Any error should be reported to the commission immediately.

Notably, as per the revised schedule, the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination (computer-based examination or CBE) will be held on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Additionally, the SSC CHSL examination 2024 will be held to fill around 3,712 vacancies of various user departments under the central government.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2024