 AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 28, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET Results 2024 have been released on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Download scorecards via direct link given below.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has released the AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET Results 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their scores on the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov..
AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov..

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AP LAWCET, PGLCET SCORECARD 2024

To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter details such as their hall ticket number, application number, and date of birth.

Notably, the AP LAWCET 2024 examination was conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The APLAWCET (3-year and 5-year LLB courses) was in English and Telugu versions and the AP PGLCET (LLM courses) question paper in English only.

Also read: AP EDCET 2024 results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download score card

The Candidates have been ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2024. The rank obtained in APLAWCET-2024 is valid for admission into 3-year/5 year Law Courses for the academic year 2024-2025 only. The rank card will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to download it through the official website of AP LAWCET.

Also read: New NEET PG exam dates to be announced shortly: NBE chief to IMA

Candidates must score a minimum of 35 percent to qualify for the exams. No such qualifying marks have been set for reserved category students.

The provisional answer key was released on June 10 and the objection window was opened on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections was June 12, 2024.

Also read: SBI Clerk final results 2024 declared; here's list of candidates provisionally selected for Junior Associate posts

Steps to download AP LAWCET, PGLCET Scorecard 2024:

• Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

• On the home page, click on the link for AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2024.

• On the login page, enter application number and date of birth.

• The AP LAWCET, and PGLCET scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the PDF and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On