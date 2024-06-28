AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has released the AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET Results 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their scores on the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET, PGLCET scorecards released at cets.apsche.ap.gov..

To download the scorecard, candidates will have to enter details such as their hall ticket number, application number, and date of birth.

Notably, the AP LAWCET 2024 examination was conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The APLAWCET (3-year and 5-year LLB courses) was in English and Telugu versions and the AP PGLCET (LLM courses) question paper in English only.

The Candidates have been ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2024. The rank obtained in APLAWCET-2024 is valid for admission into 3-year/5 year Law Courses for the academic year 2024-2025 only. The rank card will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to download it through the official website of AP LAWCET.

Candidates must score a minimum of 35 percent to qualify for the exams. No such qualifying marks have been set for reserved category students.

The provisional answer key was released on June 10 and the objection window was opened on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections was June 12, 2024.

Steps to download AP LAWCET, PGLCET Scorecard 2024:

• Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

• On the home page, click on the link for AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2024.

• On the login page, enter application number and date of birth.

• The AP LAWCET, and PGLCET scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the PDF and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.