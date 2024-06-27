 AP EDCET 2024 results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download score card - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP EDCET 2024 results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download score card

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 27, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 on June 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to keep their login details like their registration number and the EdCET hall ticket number to access the results.
Candidates who would like to check their results need to keep their login details like their registration number and the EdCET hall ticket number to access the results.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to keep their login details like their registration number and the EdCET hall ticket number to access the results.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Direct Link to check Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 results

Candidates who wish to check and download their rank card of the AP EDCET 2024 results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download score card of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and select AP EDCET

Look out for the link to download the Andhra Pradesh EDCET 2024 score card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates who wish to download the score card need to submit their login details like registration number and EdCET hall ticket number to access the score card

On submitting the login details, candidates can view the score card on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the score card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Also Read: SBI Clerk final results 2024 declared; here's list of candidates provisionally selected for Junior Associate posts

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / AP EDCET 2024 results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download score card
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On