AP EDCET 2024 results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download score card

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 on June 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who would like to check their results need to keep their login details like their registration number and the EdCET hall ticket number to access the results.

Direct Link to check Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 results

Candidates who wish to check and download their rank card of the AP EDCET 2024 results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download score card of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and select AP EDCET

Look out for the link to download the Andhra Pradesh EDCET 2024 score card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates who wish to download the score card need to submit their login details like registration number and EdCET hall ticket number to access the score card

On submitting the login details, candidates can view the score card on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the score card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

