Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
SBI Clerk final results 2024 declared; here's list of candidates provisionally selected for Junior Associate posts

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 27, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the results of the SBI Clerk Mains result 2024 on June 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Results of the test was announced in February and call letters for the Mains examination were issued to selected candidates. (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)
The Preliminary examination of State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Recruitment 2024 was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12. Results of the SBI Clerk Preliminary test were announced in February and call letters for the SBI Clerk Mains examination were issued to selected candidates.

Direct Link to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2024

Candidates who have appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains 2024 exam and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check State Bank of India Clerk Mains result 2024:

Go to the State Bank of India's official website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal.

Click on the Join SBI tab and then on current openings.

A new page appears and candidates need to open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ tab

Candidates will be able to view a download link. Click on the scorecard download link for the Mains examination.

Submit the login credentials by entering the required information

On submitting the login details, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

This SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank. State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains 2024 examination was held on February 25, 2024, and March 4, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / SBI Clerk final results 2024 declared; here's list of candidates provisionally selected for Junior Associate posts
